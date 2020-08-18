1/1
Joanne B. (Bauer) ECKHARDT
ECKHARDT - Joanne B.
(nee Bauer)
90 years old of Eden, NY, August 15, 2020. Loving wife of the late Llewelyn "Red" Eckhardt; cherished mother to Tom (Kim) Eckhardt, Julie (Bill) Bensley, Sally (Frank) Stephen, Jane Eckhardt, and Steve (Marybeth) Eckhardt; dearest grandmother to Doug (Stephanie) Eckhardt, Chrissie (Nathan) Gallentine, Greg (Tessa) Eckhardt, Kate (Ryan) Harlan, Lauren (Jake) Brass, Sarah Bensley, Thomas and Hanna Stephen, Jason and Sam Cherin, Will and Julia Eckhardt; loving great-grandmother to Emily and Sadie Eckhardt, Naya, Eden and Rhys Gallentine, Ben Eckhardt, Lucas and Greyson Brass; dearest sister of Carole Hooker; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Services to be held privately. If you wish to make a donation in Joanne's honor, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or St. Paul's Lutheran church - Eden, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. Funeral Home (Hamburg Chapel).



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 649-5050
