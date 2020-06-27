Joanne (Szachta) BOSHART
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOSHART - Joanne
(nee Szachta)
Passed away June 14, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving daughter of the late Stanley Szachta, the late Rosamond (O'Brien) Szachta, Sheila (Goodwin) Szachta; beloved mother of Catherine Beard (husband John Beard), Jenna Boshart (husband Micah Melczer), Michele Boshart (partner Rob Leipler); dear grandmother of Hunter McClary, Madeline Boaz, Abigail Hudson; sister of seven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ms. Boshart retired from the US Postal Service. She lived a passionate life dedicated to her family, gardening, and animals. A private funeral service was held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Erie County SPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved