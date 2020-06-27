BOSHART - Joanne

(nee Szachta)

Passed away June 14, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving daughter of the late Stanley Szachta, the late Rosamond (O'Brien) Szachta, Sheila (Goodwin) Szachta; beloved mother of Catherine Beard (husband John Beard), Jenna Boshart (husband Micah Melczer), Michele Boshart (partner Rob Leipler); dear grandmother of Hunter McClary, Madeline Boaz, Abigail Hudson; sister of seven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ms. Boshart retired from the US Postal Service. She lived a passionate life dedicated to her family, gardening, and animals. A private funeral service was held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Erie County SPCA.







