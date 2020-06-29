BLOCK - Joanne L. (nee Grange)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 27, 2020, from complications of diabetes. Beloved mother of Robin III, Ryan (Carley) and Brooke Block; cherished grandmother of Michele; devoted granddaughter of MaryAnn Zawier; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Mickie (nee Zawier) Grange; dear sister Janine, Jeanette and Jaime Grange; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 5-7 PM for a gathering in Joanne's memory. PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 25% OCCUPANCY ILMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2020.