Orozco - Joanne

(nee Gardiner)

Joanne passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, one day shy of her 83rd birthday. She was the adored daughter of Jennie and Al Gardiner. She lived her entire life in the city of Lackawanna, and treasured her childhood as a member of the Bethlehem Park community. As a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she lived life fully and joyfully as part of a large extended (mostly) Italian family. Joanne was a great friend to many and was a woman who was easy to love. She was a giver and gave unfailingly to her children, family, and friends, and, in her career as a nurse, her patients. Not as well known about Joanne is that she was a very talented artist and an independent thinker who loved lively conversation. She brought laughter, fun, and extraordinary cooking to every gathering. She is survived by her children Robin, Marlo, and Lily; her grandchildren Anthony, Reina, and Naomi; her great-grandchildren; many close cousins; and her brother David Gardiner and his family of Seattle, Washington. The father of her children was Maurice ("Meecho") Orozco, who very recently passed. Joanne and Meecho were no longer married but they remained lifelong friends. Although under current conditions there cannot be a Celebration of Life, friends and family across the country plan to prepare and share her special recipes, and tell stories of her well-lived life.







