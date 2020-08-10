ROGERS - Joanne "Joka" (nee Urbanczyk)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest August 8, 2020, beloved wife of the late Charles E. "Eddie" Rogers, Jr.; devoted mother of Dale (Susan) Rogers and Keith (Jennifer) Rogers; cherished grandmother of Amber, Brittany (Adam), Samantha (Devon), Dylan (Kayla) and Ben; adored great-grandmother of Landon, Marlowe, Addison, Payton, Josephine "JoJo", Blakelynn and Edward; loving daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Urbanczyk; dear sister of Walter (late Terry) Urbanczyk, Gloria (Joe) Lango, late Dolores "Daisy" (late John) Nicowski, late Elaine (late Eddie) Sawicki and the late Anthony (Sue) Urbanczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in Queen of Angels Church (formerly St. Michael's), Electric and Warsaw Sts., at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Rogers was a retired member of CSEA Local #427. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com