Of Lackawanna, entered into rest August 8, 2020, beloved wife of the late Charles E. "Eddie" Rogers, Jr.; devoted mother of Dale (Susan) Rogers and Keith (Jennifer) Rogers; cherished grandmother of Amber, Brittany (Adam), Samantha (Devon), Dylan (Kayla) and Ben; adored great-grandmother of Landon, Marlowe, Addison, Payton, Josephine "JoJo", Blakelynn and Edward; loving daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Urbanczyk; dear sister of Walter (late Terry) Urbanczyk, Gloria (Joe) Lango, late Dolores "Daisy" (late John) Nicowski, late Elaine (late Eddie) Sawicki and the late Anthony (Sue) Urbanczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in Queen of Angels Church (formerly St. Michael's), Electric and Warsaw Sts., at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Rogers was a retired member of CSEA Local #427. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
