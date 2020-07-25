1/1
Joao Antunes FERREIRA
1937 - 2020
FERREIRA - Joao Antunes
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 83 after a brief battle against liver cancer. He was born on June 6, 1937 in Portugal to Jose and Foliciana Ferreira, and he married Adelaide Ribeira Chagas on December 9, 1961. In 1974, Joao immigrated with his family to Buffalo, NY, and worked at ABC Paving Company and retired after 25 years. Joao and his wife planted and cultivated a beautiful garden, and they received many certificates and awards from the city and Mayor Byron Brown for their dedication. His kind and loving family, and his magnificent garden were the pride and joy of his life. Joao is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 59 years, Adelaide; his three children, Antonio Ferreira, Conceicao Ferreira, and Sally Kubiak; his 8 grandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, Fabio, Ashley, Breanna, Michael, Tyler, and Ryan; and his 9 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 3:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, July 26th at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 27 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church in Swormville, 6919 Transit Road, East Amherst. A burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will follow. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 25, 2020.
