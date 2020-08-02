BUERK - Reverend John A.

July 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 46 years to Jill Raisen Buerk; dear father of Dietrich J. (Dawn), Linda (Edward) Howell and Christian (Lacey) Buerk; fond grandfather of Zachary, Lillie, Hailey, Jake, Mackenzie and Jackson. John was a graduate of Union College and earned his Master of Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg with Post-graduate studies at Heidelberg University and was ordained in 1959. He was Pastor Emeritus of Parkside Lutheran Church, having been pastor for 28 years, retiring in 2000, and then served as Pastor in Residence at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Due to the Covid Pandemic, Funeral Services will be private, with a public memorial to be held at a later date. Memorials in John's name may be made to the Buffalo Chamber Music Society, PO Box 349 Buffalo, NY 14207. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.







