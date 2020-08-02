1/1
Reverend John A. BUERK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUERK - Reverend John A.
July 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 46 years to Jill Raisen Buerk; dear father of Dietrich J. (Dawn), Linda (Edward) Howell and Christian (Lacey) Buerk; fond grandfather of Zachary, Lillie, Hailey, Jake, Mackenzie and Jackson. John was a graduate of Union College and earned his Master of Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg with Post-graduate studies at Heidelberg University and was ordained in 1959. He was Pastor Emeritus of Parkside Lutheran Church, having been pastor for 28 years, retiring in 2000, and then served as Pastor in Residence at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Due to the Covid Pandemic, Funeral Services will be private, with a public memorial to be held at a later date. Memorials in John's name may be made to the Buffalo Chamber Music Society, PO Box 349 Buffalo, NY 14207. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vandercher & Dick Funeral Home
2549 Main Street
Buffalo, NY 14214
(716) 832-0150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vandercher & Dick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved