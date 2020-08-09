GULLO - John A.

Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest after a brief illness on May 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 29 years to Sandra M. (nee Cooper) Gullo; dearest father to Elizabeth, Victoria, John and Joseph; son of late Frank J. Gullo Sr. and Cynthia B. (nee Pilarz) Gullo; dear brother of Frank (Becky), Natalie (Nathan) Tulowitzki; brother-in-law of Edward (Chrissy) Cooper; also survived by nieces and nephews. John was an employee of the United States Postal Service for 35 years. A Memorial Service will be held at The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127, at 10 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Please be mindful of required face mask and social distancing.







