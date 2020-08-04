JACKSON - John A.
August 1, 2020, age 68. Beloved husband of Francyne A. (nee Burgio) Jackson; loving father of Blake (Louise) Jackson and Danielle (Peter) Szymanski; cherished grandfather of Giuliana, Isabella, Olivia, Paige and Jack; caring brother of Diane (William) Heim; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Evangel Assembly of God, 8180 Greiner Rd., Williamsville at 11 AM.
