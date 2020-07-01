John A. SCHRADER
1933 - 2020
SCHRADER - John A.
Of Lancaster, NY. June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Weeks); loving father of Joan (George) Green, Janet (Steven) Cook, James, Michael and the late Gregory (Jane); dearest grandfather of Erik Schrader, Jessica Schrader, Andrew Cook, Crystal Schrader, Alexandria Schrader and Daniel Cook; brother of the late Raymond (late Marian) and the late Franklin (late Connie). Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, NY Friday morning at 10:30. Please assemble at church. John was a past commander of the Knights of St. John, a member of the Elks and Moose Lodge and a very active member of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to st. mary's church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary’s RC Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 30, 2020
Dear Schrader family: We have been blessed to be fellow St Mary parishioners with John & Barb; they are united in the loving arms of Jesus; We look forward to the joyous reunion at the Lord's table; Thank you Jesus for John & Barb;
Mike & Diane (in Spirit) Zimmer Jr
Friend
June 30, 2020
Christopher Schrader
Family
