SCHRADER - John A.Of Lancaster, NY. June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Weeks); loving father of Joan (George) Green, Janet (Steven) Cook, James, Michael and the late Gregory (Jane); dearest grandfather of Erik Schrader, Jessica Schrader, Andrew Cook, Crystal Schrader, Alexandria Schrader and Daniel Cook; brother of the late Raymond (late Marian) and the late Franklin (late Connie). Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, NY Friday morning at 10:30. Please assemble at church. John was a past commander of the Knights of St. John, a member of the Elks and Moose Lodge and a very active member of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to st. mary's church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com