LOUGHRAN - John Arthur, Jr., Sfc "Jay"
Who served in the U.S. Marine Corps form 1990 to 1998 and then reenlisted in the U.S. Army in 2007 until retiring in 2020, he passed away suddenly on June 30, 2020 at the age of 50. John was a native of Amherst, NY, and member of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) support operations watercraft section, he was deployed six times gaining experience on land, on sea and in the air. He served as a Marine during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Gothic Serpent and as an Army Reservist during Operation Iraqi Freedom and now Operation Enduring Freedom. He took a few years off and moved to Florida where he was a mortgage broker. He then rejoined as an Army Reservist as a truck driver. Shortly after rejoining he was deployed with the 220th Transportation Company from New Hampshire, to Iraq in 2010 through 2011. John was currently deployed with the 316th at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait and is where he was experiencing things at a command level. He was the beloved son of John Arthur Loughran, Sr. and Marjorie Ann (nee Knoer) Miano; dear brother of Joseph (Kristy) Miano and Robert Miano; devoted uncle to Kaylee Miano; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, July 6th from 4 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Funeral Services will be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. John's family requests that you visit his online tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
