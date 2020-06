DiDOMIZIO - John C. III Age 67, June 19, 2020, of North Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of the late Donna (nee Maedl) DiDomizio; devoted father of Dawn DiDomizio and Beth (Jeff) Hoelscher; cherished papa of Johnny, Austin, Logan and Easton; dear brother to his twin brother, Joseph (Annette) DiDomizio, Linda DiDomizio and James (Nancy) DiDomizio; also survived by cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Calling hours will be Wednesday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face masks and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your support and understanding for all involved. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com