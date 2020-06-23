DiDOMIZIO - John C. III Age 67, June 19, 2020, of North Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of the late Donna (nee Maedl) DiDomizio; devoted father of Dawn DiDomizio and Beth (Jeff) Hoelscher; cherished papa of Johnny, Austin, Logan and Easton; dear brother to his twin brother, Joseph (Annette) DiDomizio, Linda DiDomizio and James (Nancy) DiDomizio; also survived by cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Calling hours will be Wednesday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face masks and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your support and understanding for all involved. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.