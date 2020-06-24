John C. GUTLOVICS Jr.
GUTLOVICS - John C., Jr Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee McPhee) Gutlovics; devoted father of Vicky J. Gutlovics- Hecei (Brian) and Michelle S. Montemage; cherished grandfather of David Montemage, Gabrielle (Ryan) Gifford, Erica Montemage and Olivia Hecei; adored great-grandfather of Amelia Grace Montemage; dear brother of Dolores Sullivan, Peter (Becky) Gutlovics and the late George (Sharon) Gutlovics; loving son of the late John and Ilona Gutlovics originally of Hungry; fond uncle of Jimmy (Marisol) Sullivan, Valerie Sullivan, Daniel (Emily) Gutlovics, Scott (Rachel) Gutlovics and Joseph (Julie) Battig; also survived by loving great-nieces, nephews and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnâ€™s memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO THE â€œUNPAUSINGâ€� NYS GUIDELINES, 25% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED.


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.
