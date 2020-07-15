1/1
John CEDRO
CEDrO - John
Of Depew, entered into rest on July 8, 2020, after a three year struggle with cancer. Beloved husband of 44 years to Carol Cedro; proud father of Keith (Ashley) and Dr. Laura (Casey Terp) Cedro; loving grandpa of Kellen and Alex Cedro; dear brother of Domenic (Judith), Paul (Katherine), Robert (Ann) Cedro and Kathleen (Ralph) Unger; favorite brother-in-law of Rosemary (David Sherertz) Hardy, Janet (Victor) Kosloski, Michael (Patricia) Hardy and Paul Hardy; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and his buddy, Charles (Susan) Rojek. Growing up in Lovejoy, John enjoyed playing sports and played football at Seneca Vocational High School. He was an offensive tackle with the Twin City Geminis in the 1970s. John was inducted into the Buffalo Public Schools Harvard Cup Hall of Fame in 2006. He was concerned by the disparity in sports facilities made available to students in Buffalo City Schools compared to what was accessible by students in the suburbs. In this spirit and if desired, donations in John's memory can be made to an athletic organization of your choice. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
