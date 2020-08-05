1/
John "Jack" CZERWINSKI
CZERWINSKI - John "Jack"
Age 78, July 31, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Rogers) Czerwinski; devoted father of Tomas (Carrie), Timothie, Shawn, Stefanie (Steve) and the late Jamie; adored grandfather of Haley and E.J.; dear brother of Janice (late Robert), Thomas (Rebecca), Gary (Linda) and Kenneth (Jodi); also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Jack was a veteran of the US Army, and was a machine operator at American Brass for many years.. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday in Acacia Park Cemetery at 1 PM. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
