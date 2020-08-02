1/1
John D. "Jack" McKENNA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKenna - John D. "Jack"
86, of Albion, NY passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 after a long illness. Jack was born February 5, 1934 in Albion to the late Mary and Joseph McKenna. Jack, aka "Jake the Snake" in his skinny college days, was a proud 1955 graduate and later recruiter for the State University of New York Maritime College. At school, he specialized as a Navigator and subsequently served as an Officer in the Navy on board the USS Antares and a Ship's Officer for the Moore-McCormack Line in the Merchant Marine. After deciding that dry land had some appeal after all, Jack completed pre-med sciences at the University of Rochester between 1963-1965 and graduated from SUNY Buffalo Dental School in 1969. He joined the faculty on a part time basis whilst running a private practice in Albion from 1969-1974, thereby earning the nickname "Doc" around town. He continued to teach and soon joined UB full time as Director of Patient Evaluation and Management, a position he would hold until he retired in 1996. Throughout his life, Jack never lost his love of the water and always looked forward to summers with his family at the McKenna cottage on Lake Ontario. Jack was known for his quirky sense of humor, delighting his nieces, nephews, children, and generations of dental students with acts of mysterious levitation and disappearing limbs. JD, Doc, Jake the Snake, Papa Jack, Dad: he was an uncommonly gentle man who could explain the complex simply, yet weave a tall tale with such detail it just had to be true. He was a life-long parishioner of Holy Family even after moving to Buffalo from Albion in 1989. Jack is survived by Karen, his devoted wife of nearly forty-nine years; their children, Joseph "Seph" McKenna (Stefanie) and Katherine "Kate" McKenna (Adam); grandchildren Bennet, Griffin, and Everett; his sisters, Karen and Margot, and their families. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held in Albion, NY.
Jack's family requests that any donations made in his honor be directed toward the Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern at https://ministryofconcern.org/ or via mail at 121 N. Main St. Suite 311 Albion, NY 14411. Jack's arrangements have been entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. Albion, NY. To view Jack's Mass or to share a special memory, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home
21 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
585-589-4471
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved