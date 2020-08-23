SEIB - John Douglas
Passed away Friday August 21, 2020. Born in Lockport on October 20, 1952, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Ruby Seib. John enjoyed attending auctions, baseball and football games and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth J.; two sons, Micheal J. (Jennifer) and Matthew J. (Jennifer); seven grandchildren, Brandon M., Joshua D., Jordan T., Kourtney E., Cameron M., Caleb A. and Jocelyn R. John is also survived by his brother Paul (Darlene) Seib; and many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday Aug. 24th, 3-7 PM at PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A private Funeral Service will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Wrights Corners Cemetery. Online Condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com
