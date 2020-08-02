SPANGLER - John E.
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest July 26, 2020. Loving son of the late Jack and Dorthey (nee Murray) Spangler; dear brother of Jackie (Ron) Snyder, Clifford (Debbie) Spangler, and the late Linda (late David) Schmitt; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com