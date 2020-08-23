AURES - John F.
Age 75 of Forestville, NY, passed away August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Pratt) Aures; devoted father of Shannon (Terry) Aures Karcz, Joshua (Kathie) Aures and Paul (Lisa) Granger; cherished grandfather of Kaelyn, Savannah, Eli, Allison, Sophie, Tesa, Brooklyn, and Ashley; brother of Dennis (Mary Ann) Aures; dear cousin, Kathleen (Michael) Burgio; also several many nieces, nephews, and six godchildren. Visitation at Pillar of Fire Fellowship 221, Lakeshore Dr. West, Dunkirk, NY, on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where services will be held Tues. at 11 AM. Following state guidelines all are required to wear a mask. Arrangements by the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Silver Creek.