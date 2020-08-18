BILLINGHAM - John F., PhD
August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (Ward) Billingham; loving father of James and Sarah; dear son of Tony and Janet (Wooldridge) Billingham; brother of Susan Ridgeway; uncle of Jack and Marcus Ridgeway. Family will be present on Thursday. from 3-6 PM, followed by private services at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Befrienders Worldwide. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face coverings are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com