HAYHURST - John F. "Jack"
Of Orchard Park, NY. August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (nee Schwartzott) Hayhurst; dearest father of Diane Santi, Dorene (Ronald) Startek and Jill Santi; loving Papa of Daniel Collins and Cara Startek; son of the late George and Helen (nee Gleason) Hayhurst; dear brother of Arlene Hayhurst, Mary Kay (Glen) Diemer, Joyce (Michael) Kalinowski and the late Paul, Richard (Nancy), Michael (Brigitte), David, Patrick and Anne Hayhurst; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, August 8, from 9 AM to 10 AM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where a Prayer Service for both Jack and Mary Jane will immediately follow at 10 o'clock. They will be interred together at Woodlawn Cemetery, immediately following the Funeral Home Chapel Service. Jack was a self-employed contractor and Captain and co-owner of The Miss Buffalo and Niagara Clipper. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com