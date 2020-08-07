1/1
John F. "Jack" HAYHURST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYHURST - John F. "Jack"
Of Orchard Park, NY. August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (nee Schwartzott) Hayhurst; dearest father of Diane Santi, Dorene (Ronald) Startek and Jill Santi; loving Papa of Daniel Collins and Cara Startek; son of the late George and Helen (nee Gleason) Hayhurst; dear brother of Arlene Hayhurst, Mary Kay (Glen) Diemer, Joyce (Michael) Kalinowski and the late Paul, Richard (Nancy), Michael (Brigitte), David, Patrick and Anne Hayhurst; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, August 8, from 9 AM to 10 AM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where a Prayer Service for both Jack and Mary Jane will immediately follow at 10 o'clock. They will be interred together at Woodlawn Cemetery, immediately following the Funeral Home Chapel Service. Jack was a self-employed contractor and Captain and co-owner of The Miss Buffalo and Niagara Clipper. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 AM
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Interment
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 646-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved