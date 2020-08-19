1/1
John H. DWORAK
DWORAK - John H.
August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 49 years to Elise (nee Langfelder) Dworak; devoted father of Connie Dworak; loving poppa of Shanena (Charles) DiMaggio; dear brother of Deacon Nelson (Diane) Dworak and the late Earl "Skip" (Kathy) Dworak; he will be sadly missed by his pal Lieber; also survived by nieces and nephews. John retired from the General Motors Engine Plant and was the president of the Clarence Shooting Club and was a member for over 45 years. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday. Interment to follow at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
8440 Main Street
Clarence, NY 14221
(716) 634-9090
