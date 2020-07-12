HAMILTON - John J.
Of North Tonawanda, NY, July 9, 2020. Son of the late William R. and Rosemary (Tucker) Hamilton; brother of Barbara Hamilton (Bill), Daniel Hamilton (Ellen), James Hamilton, Mary Ann (Stephen) Grande, Lynn Johnston, Christine Hamilton, and the late William (Gail), Michael, and Paul Hamilton; also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews; survived by extended family Coree Raiford. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Hamilton was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com