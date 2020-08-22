SZATKOWSKI - John J.
Of Lancaster, NY, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed unexpectedly on August 18, 2020 at the age of 40. Beloved son of Robert J. and Mary K. (nee Zernentsch) Szatkowski; loving brother of Sara Szatkowski; he will be sadly missed by many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. The family will be present Sunday from 1-5 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited Monday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share memories and condolences on John's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com