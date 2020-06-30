John J. THURN
Of Amherst, entered into rest June 29, 2020. Devoted father of Joseph (Jacqueline) Thurn, Susan (William) Blood, and Sharon (Steven) Kroptavich; cherished grandfather of Stephen, Kennedy Rose, and Cassandra; loving son of the late John and Caroline Thurn; dear brother of the late Robert Thurn. Relatives and friend's may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert / Sheridan Dr.), on Wednesday from 4-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Thursday morning 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. John served in the US Air Force. Pursuant to NYS guidelines 25% occupancy will be observed. Please wear face covering. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.
