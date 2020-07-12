LEFKO - John
98, Florida resident since 1986, formerly of Buffalo, New York, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania, on March 4, 1922, son of the late Paul and Paraska Lefko. John was predeceased in death by his wife, Julia Lefko; his sister Mary and his brothers Michael, Joseph, Peter, Max, and Paul, Jr.; his sons Raymond Lefko and Daniel Mazierski; and his grandson Geoffrey Thompson. He is survived by five children: Ronald (Tracy) Lefko, John (Catherine) Lefko, Joseph (JoAnn) Mazierski, and Jacqueline (Raymond) Thompson, all of Buffalo, New York, and Sandra Carpenter of Fort Myers, Florida. His sister, Matilda (Joseph) Antos of Hamburg, New York, also survives him along with 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. John was a proud United States Navy Veteran who served on the USS Pennsylvania in Pearl Harbor. He was retired from General Motors and enjoyed bowling, dancing and gardening and time with his family. A Graveside Service with Military Honors was held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Buffalo and Erie County, P.O. Box 146, Buffalo, New York 14223, or Hope Hospice/Donation, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, Florida, 33908 in Loving Memory of John Lefko. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com