SOBOTA - John M.

Of Orchard Park, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020. John was born in Buffalo, October 15, 1948 to the late Stephen and Stella Sobota and was the beloved husband of the late Sunday Ann (Moscato); loving father to Jordan M. Sobota; uncle to Stephen, Kevin Sobota and brother-in-law to John, Mark Moscato of West Seneca. John retried in 2015, from WNED TV, where he enjoyed working there for over 40 years, in the Technical TV production area and later in updating the downtown building in his Facilities Mgt. position. John kept busy with his woodworking, ham radio, and home audio production hobbies while spending cherished times with his longtime friends.







