1/
John M. SOBOTA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOBOTA - John M.
Of Orchard Park, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020. John was born in Buffalo, October 15, 1948 to the late Stephen and Stella Sobota and was the beloved husband of the late Sunday Ann (Moscato); loving father to Jordan M. Sobota; uncle to Stephen, Kevin Sobota and brother-in-law to John, Mark Moscato of West Seneca. John retried in 2015, from WNED TV, where he enjoyed working there for over 40 years, in the Technical TV production area and later in updating the downtown building in his Facilities Mgt. position. John kept busy with his woodworking, ham radio, and home audio production hobbies while spending cherished times with his longtime friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved