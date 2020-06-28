John MARTIN

MARTIN - John
Passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2020, at the age of 69. John was born on June 24, 1951 in Rockville Centre, NY to the late Matthew and Dorothy Martin. Devoted father of William (Laureen), Michael, and Kaite; loving grandfather of Elaine, Madelena, and Henry; dearest brother of Susan Simins, Eileen (James) Day, Jeanne McKenna, and the late David Martin; also survived by nieces and nephews. John attended Valley Stream Central High School and the University of Albany. He worked as a Longshoreman and Carpenter and was an owner of Womrath Bookshops and Libraries. John was an active member of Workers World Party and remained committed to the equality and rights of all people until his passing. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.