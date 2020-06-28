John MARTIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN - John
Passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2020, at the age of 69. John was born on June 24, 1951 in Rockville Centre, NY to the late Matthew and Dorothy Martin. Devoted father of William (Laureen), Michael, and Kaite; loving grandfather of Elaine, Madelena, and Henry; dearest brother of Susan Simins, Eileen (James) Day, Jeanne McKenna, and the late David Martin; also survived by nieces and nephews. John attended Valley Stream Central High School and the University of Albany. He worked as a Longshoreman and Carpenter and was an owner of Womrath Bookshops and Libraries. John was an active member of Workers World Party and remained committed to the equality and rights of all people until his passing. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved