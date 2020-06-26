CULLEN - John P.
June 25, 2020. Loving husband to Mary E. Cullen (nee Higgins); loving son to Betty Hudson (nee Wallace); dearest father to Ben, Beth and Melanie Cullen; cherished grandfather to Matthew Cullen, Erin and Courtney Leith and Madelyn Quinones; dearest son-in-law to Robert J. Errington; cherished brother to Robin (late Stephen) Gollwitzer, April (Michael) Gibbons, Pamela (William) Murphy, and Ruth (late Les) Darrah; also survived by ten nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 27, from 4-8 PM at LOOMIS OFFERS, & LOOMIS, INC. Memorial Chapel, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.