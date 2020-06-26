John P. CULLEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CULLEN - John P.
June 25, 2020. Loving husband to Mary E. Cullen (nee Higgins); loving son to Betty Hudson (nee Wallace); dearest father to Ben, Beth and Melanie Cullen; cherished grandfather to Matthew Cullen, Erin and Courtney Leith and Madelyn Quinones; dearest son-in-law to Robert J. Errington; cherished brother to Robin (late Stephen) Gollwitzer, April (Michael) Gibbons, Pamela (William) Murphy, and Ruth (late Les) Darrah; also survived by ten nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 27, from 4-8 PM at LOOMIS OFFERS, & LOOMIS, INC. Memorial Chapel, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved