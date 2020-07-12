DALEY - John P.
Of West Seneca, NY, June 28, 2020. Father of John P. Daley II, Jennifer L. (Adam) Connors and Tina (Daniel) Kindron; also survived by six grandchildren; son of the late James J. and Muriel A. (Johnson) Daley; brother of Robert (Sandra) Daley, Jeanne L. (late Bruce) Gorney and the late Janet (Dick) Doll and Joanne (James) Gotro. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Daley was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com