John P. FARLEY
FARLEY - John P.
Of Corfu, Friday, August 21, 2020. Husband of the late Sonja Farley and father of the late John Edward Farley; father of James A. (Dawn Crull) Farley, Jerald M. (Dawn) Farley, Jeffrey E. (Margaret) Farley and Judith A. Farley; brother of Mary Feldman, Theresa Striegel, Matthew (Theresa) Farley and Ida (Anthony) Dandrea; also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, August 24th, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, at the C. B. BEACH & SON MORTUARY, INC., 4 East Main Street, Corfu, NY. (A face covering will be required and capacity of the funeral home limited to 33 percent per COVID-19 regulations.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 25th, at 11AM, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 18 West Main Street, Corfu, NY. All COVID-19 regulations will be followed at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Crittenden, NY.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
