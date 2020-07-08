1/1
John P. "John Sheridan" NIESYTY
NIESYTY - John P. "John -
Sheridan"
December 22, 1941 - April 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Moser) Niesyty; father of Sarah, Megan (Dolce), Hannah and John aka Jack Niesyty; grandfather of Addison Marinelli, John and Anthony Dolce; son of the late George Niesyty and Mary Ann (nee Maciag) Niesyty; brother of George Niesyty, Jr. and the late Elizabeth Niesyty; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. John served in the Air Force Reserve in his early years. John was the owner of John's Sheridan Automotive in Cheektowaga. He loved his customers and always treated them like family. John was an avid bowler at Classic Lanes, Sheridan Lanes, and Transit Lanes. He was a founding and active member of WNYOPA (Western New York Offshore Powerboat Association). Back in the day, he participated in the demolition derby at the Erie County Fair. John had a larger than life personality, loved telling corny jokes, and on the dance floor you could catch the Twist King in action and possibly a jitter bug or two. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, July 10th, from 4 to 8 PM, at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 11th, at 11 AM, in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., at Maple Road, Williamsville, NY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current 33 percent capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
5200 Sheridan Drive
Amherst, NY 14221
(716) 631-9000
