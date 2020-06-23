PASTWIK - John, Sr. June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alma June; dearest father of June (Douglas) Herman and John J.; grandfather of Ashley (James) Deshaies and Dana Herman; brother of Joseph, Ruth (late James) Butler, late Richard (Eleanor) and late Leona; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., Amherst, NY, (South of County and N. French Rds.) Wednesday, from 4 to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maryâ€™s Church in Swormville, NY, Thursday, 10 oâ€™clock, Prayers at funeral home at 9:30 AM. Donations in Johnâ€™s name to Clarence Senior Center, 4600 Thompson Road, Clarence, NY 14031.





