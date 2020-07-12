1/1
John Patrick McCARTHY
McCARTHY - John Patrick
Born to the late John Joseph McCarthy and Patricia Wolfram in Buffalo, NY, on June 11, 1954. He passed away peacefully July 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. John Patrick was the loving father of Jessica McCarthy and Jamie Cullen; proud grandfather of Jordan Baugous, Legend McCarthy, and Lilliana Wagner; great-grandfather of Shane and Briella Mooney; dearest brother to Kathy Shoemaker, Vickey McCarthy, and Cindy Glurich; uncle to many nieces and nephews, as well as loving friends and relatives. John Patrick lived his life to the fullest and his bright, energetic personality could be felt by anyone who was in his presence. His strong work ethic was learned at a young age from his service in the US Navy, and then his work as a machinist at General Electric. Funeral services will be privately. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAAL HOME.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vandercher & Dick Funeral Home
2549 Main Street
Buffalo, NY 14214
(716) 832-0150
