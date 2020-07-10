1/1
John PECORARO
PECORARO - John
On Monday, July 6, 2020, John Pecoraro, devoted father, son, fiancé, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away at the age of 48, after a brief illness. John was born in Buffalo, NY to Vincent and Caterina (Bellanti) Pecoraro. True to his Sicilian roots, he made impressive meals from just a few raw ingredients and then he invited everyone to the table to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He was owner and chef of the former Ristorante Grano, and a successful businessman who renewed scores of homes and grew a boutique firm into a national background check company from his Tonawanda headquarters. He is survived by his children, Tonio and Catia; fiancée, Samantha Ryan; and daughters, Bailey and Quinn; sister, Cathy (Jason) Seidel; brother, Anthony (Andrea) Pecoraro; sister, Rita Pecoraro; nieces, Sofia, Angelina, Alexa, and Caitie; nephews, Jonny and A.J; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends and family can pay their respects at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, (1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville) on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 from 2-5 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and six-foot separation are required at all times. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great in Williamsville, live-streamed, at 8:45 AM on Monday, July 13th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Flight WNY. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY 14221
7166328200
