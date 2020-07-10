PECORARO - John
On Monday, July 6, 2020, John Pecoraro, devoted father, son, fiancé, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away at the age of 48, after a brief illness. John was born in Buffalo, NY to Vincent and Caterina (Bellanti) Pecoraro. True to his Sicilian roots, he made impressive meals from just a few raw ingredients and then he invited everyone to the table to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He was owner and chef of the former Ristorante Grano, and a successful businessman who renewed scores of homes and grew a boutique firm into a national background check company from his Tonawanda headquarters. He is survived by his children, Tonio and Catia; fiancée, Samantha Ryan; and daughters, Bailey and Quinn; sister, Cathy (Jason) Seidel; brother, Anthony (Andrea) Pecoraro; sister, Rita Pecoraro; nieces, Sofia, Angelina, Alexa, and Caitie; nephews, Jonny and A.J; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends and family can pay their respects at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, (1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville) on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 from 2-5 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and six-foot separation are required at all times. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great in Williamsville, live-streamed, at 8:45 AM on Monday, July 13th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Flight WNY. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com