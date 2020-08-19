DUTCHESS - John R., Jr.

Of Angola, NY. Entered into rest August 17, 2020, Age 67. Loving husband of Judith A. (Bauman) Dutchess; dearest father of Jennifer (Jared) Smith, Joan (Ben) Dutchess Freidson and Janell (Michael Flowerday Jr.) Dutchess; loyal brother of Carolyn (Mike) Raszeja, Susan (Bennett) Briandi, William Dutchess Sr., David (Laurie) Dutchess and Lori (Mathew) Licata; devoted grandfather of Riker, Nadia, Ella, Isabelle, Audrey and Elise; brother-in-law of Donald (Debbie) Bauman; son of the late John R. Sr. and Ruth Dutchess. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, August, 21, 2020, from 4-7 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation.







