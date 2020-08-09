1/1
John R. MASCIO
Mascio - John R.
August 5, 2020, of Derby, NY. Born to the late Carlo and Mary (nee Gallina) Mascio; devoted father of Lisa Mascio; cherished grandfather of Anthony John and Mekenzie Ann; loving brother of four brothers and five sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. Hamburg (Corner of Rte. 5 and Camp Rd.), 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View. Please assemble at church. In keeping the safety and health of the family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
(716) 627-2919
