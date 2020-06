RUPP - John R. Of Lancaster, NY, June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie (Carson); loving father of Eric (Keara) Rupp and Lindsay (Jeremy) Bogacz; grandfather of Brandon, Sadie and Beau; brother of Kathleen (Michael) Zyglis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Wednesday from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lancaster Football Booster Club, 49 Wilkshire Pl., Lancaster, NY 14086.





