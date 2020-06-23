John R. RUPP
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUPP - John R. Of Lancaster, NY, June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie (Carson); loving father of Eric (Keara) Rupp and Lindsay (Jeremy) Bogacz; grandfather of Brandon, Sadie and Beau; brother of Kathleen (Michael) Zyglis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Wednesday from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lancaster Football Booster Club, 49 Wilkshire Pl., Lancaster, NY 14086.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved