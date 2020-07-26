1/1
John S. "Jb" Bueme
BUEME - John S. "Jb"
July 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy Lee (nee Smith) Bueme and the late Dolores (nee Rizzo) Bueme; father of Judy (Mark) Maulucci, John (Michele) Bueme, James (Nancy) Bueme and Jeff Bueme; step-father of Charles (Jennifer) Jack and Dennis (Kristin) Jack; also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother of Carl Bueme and Joanne Salemi and the late Tony and Joe Bueme. A private Funeral Service was held at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., with entombment at Oakwood Mausoleum in Forest Lawn Cemetery. John was founder and owner of JB Tool Rental for 60 years. He was proud of his store and was passionate about caring for his customers. At 86, he never retired and continued to run the business until the end of his life.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
