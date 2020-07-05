SEILER - John "Jack"
June 20, 2020, of Winter Haven, FL, for the recent 10 years and of NY for 63 years prior. Entered the glories of heaven after an arduous battle with cancer. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 50 years; two sons, JD (Lisa) and Scott; four grandchildren, Anna, Kay, Mason, and Micah. A Celebration of Life will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, FL, as well as a private memorial at a later date. Condolences may be sent to seilerk88@gmail.com. Donations would be gratefully accepted in Jack's name to the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute at moffitt.org
