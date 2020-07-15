1/
John Sylvester IGNATOWSKI
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores M. (Rasmus) Ignatowski; devoted father of John G. (late Helen) Ignatowski and Maryagnes (Terrance) Thompson; cherished grandfather of John P., David J., Tammy J. Ignatowski, Keith A. (Kristy), Kevin C. (Kristine) and Kyle L. Thompson; adored great-grandfather of eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; loving son of the late John and Agnes Ignatowski; predeceased by a sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held on Saturday morning, at 10:30 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Of the Sacred Heart Church, at 11:30 o'clock. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr Ignatowski was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, member of the Angola V.F.W. Post #5798, Boy Scouts of America, Hamburg and Angola Seniors Citizens and enjoyed square dancing. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel)
JUL
18
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel)
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Our Lady Of the Sacred Heart Church
