IGNATOWSKI - John Sylvester
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores M. (Rasmus) Ignatowski; devoted father of John G. (late Helen) Ignatowski and Maryagnes (Terrance) Thompson; cherished grandfather of John P., David J., Tammy J. Ignatowski, Keith A. (Kristy), Kevin C. (Kristine) and Kyle L. Thompson; adored great-grandfather of eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; loving son of the late John and Agnes Ignatowski; predeceased by a sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held on Saturday morning, at 10:30 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Of the Sacred Heart Church, at 11:30 o'clock. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr Ignatowski was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, member of the Angola V.F.W. Post #5798, Boy Scouts of America, Hamburg and Angola Seniors Citizens and enjoyed square dancing. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com