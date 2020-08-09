SYPOSS - John "Jack"
Age 78, of North Tonawanda, August 6, 2020 at his residence under the care of Niagara Hospice. Husband of 60 years to Mary T. (nee Papoi) Syposs; father of Wendy (Michael) Litz, John (Carol) Syposs, Robert (Beth Ann) Syposs, Kelly Anne (James) Hillman and Gary (Jennifer) Syposs; grandfather of Mike, Megan, Steven, Amberlee, Nicholas, Arielle (Chris), Andrew and Jenna; great-grandfather of Jackson, Kayden, Bianca, Damien, Daya, Laurie, Cody and Olivia; son of the late Andrew and Alice Syposs; brother of Ronald (Yvonne) and David (Evelyn) Syposs and Jack's beloved friends, Mr. MacTavish and Misty Lass; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was a 1959 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a US Air Force Veteran. A private visitation and Prayer Service will be held with Jack's immediate family. A private burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice, Lockport. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.