John "Jack" SYPOSS
SYPOSS - John "Jack"
Age 78, of North Tonawanda, August 6, 2020 at his residence under the care of Niagara Hospice. Husband of 60 years to Mary T. (nee Papoi) Syposs; father of Wendy (Michael) Litz, John (Carol) Syposs, Robert (Beth Ann) Syposs, Kelly Anne (James) Hillman and Gary (Jennifer) Syposs; grandfather of Mike, Megan, Steven, Amberlee, Nicholas, Arielle (Chris), Andrew and Jenna; great-grandfather of Jackson, Kayden, Bianca, Damien, Daya, Laurie, Cody and Olivia; son of the late Andrew and Alice Syposs; brother of Ronald (Yvonne) and David (Evelyn) Syposs and Jack's beloved friends, Mr. MacTavish and Misty Lass; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was a 1959 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a US Air Force Veteran. A private visitation and Prayer Service will be held with Jack's immediate family. A private burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice, Lockport. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
