John T. GUNNER
GUNNER - John T.
Of Franklinville, NY, July 31, 2020. Father of Jay (Mary Jo) Gunner and Shawn Gunner; grandfather of Angelique and Elizabeth Gunner; step-dad to Sandy Barraclough; brother to Fritz, George, and Robert Gunner, Theresa Johanson, Berendette Kelleher and Ann Scott. Friends may call Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 11 AM to 1 PM, at the BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where his Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM, in the funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed. Burial to follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Franklinville. Memorials may be made to Lyndon Fire Dept., 852 Lyndon Center Rd., Cuba, NY 14727. Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Joseph Keleher
Family
August 2, 2020
Jean Gunner
Family
August 2, 2020
Jean Gunner
Family
August 2, 2020
He was an amazing man. He was there to help me out many of times. He will be missed by many. Fly High! RIP my friend. Give my Mom a hug when you see her.
Linda Ruhland Kellner Mumau
Friend
