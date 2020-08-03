GUNNER - John T.
Of Franklinville, NY, July 31, 2020. Father of Jay (Mary Jo) Gunner and Shawn Gunner; grandfather of Angelique and Elizabeth Gunner; step-dad to Sandy Barraclough; brother to Fritz, George, and Robert Gunner, Theresa Johanson, Berendette Kelleher and Ann Scott. Friends may call Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 11 AM to 1 PM, at the BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where his Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM, in the funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed. Burial to follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Franklinville. Memorials may be made to Lyndon Fire Dept., 852 Lyndon Center Rd., Cuba, NY 14727. Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com