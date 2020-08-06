1/1
John Valentine COLE
COLE - John Valentine
Passed away peacefully in his home on August 1, 2020, at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Martha Moden Cole, his sister Christine Cole Geary (John), his Children Molly Cavender (Mark), Jennifer Cacciatore (Emanuele), John Cole II (Malessa), Timothy Cole (Brenda), Sybil Charles (Ian), Taylor Barber (Gleason); and his 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A service will be held at The Falls Church Anglican on Friday, August 7th, at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in John's name for the Memorial Garden at the Falls Church Anglican. For a full obituary please go to tinyurl.com/JCObituary



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
