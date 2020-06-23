John W. CIEPLY Sr.
1933 - 2020
CIEPLY - John W., Sr. June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of late Martha â€œMarciaâ€� (nee Falkiewicz); devoted father of John, Jr. (Margaret) Cieply and Joan Cieply; loving grandfather of Dr. Stephen Cieply and Jessica Cieply; predeceased by four brothers and three sisters; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Wednesday, 4-7 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.), Thursday, at 9 AM. John was a member of Doyle Hose Co. #1 for 58 years, where he held many company positions including past President and Parade Marshall, twice elected Delegate to NYS Firemanâ€™s Association, Life Member to the Southwestern Association of Firemen, Western NY Association of Firemen, and Cheektowaga Exempt Association. John was also a member of the Erie County Association of Firemen, Holy Name Member of St. Josaphat Church, where he also served as President of the Society, Elected Member of the Cheektowaga Sloan School Board where he served from 1979-1984, Third and Fourth Degree member of Knights of Columbus. John also enjoyed bar tending at Major Country Clubs, jogging and doing crossword puzzles. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Face Coverings and Social Distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Cieplyâ€™s Services. Thank you for your understanding. Condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Josaphat Parish
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 23, 2020
Joan , Very sorry. Mike. (ECC parking)
June 22, 2020
Divinity Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Edwin Andrew Cieply
