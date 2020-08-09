1/
John W. "Jack" MARTIN
MARTIN - John W. "Jack"
Passed away peacefully August 7, 2020, age 77, after a long struggle with Parkinson's. Jack was a proud 4 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a devoted husband to Sue (nee Schroeder); and a loving father to Scott (Rachel); special fishing buddy to Jay Szwajda; dearest brother of William (Honor) and the late Daniel (Chris); best brother-in-law to Michael Schroeder, Betty (Donald) Duquette and Chas (Gina) Schroeder; lifelong friend of Harry (late Kathy) Henshaw; Papa Jack to grandpup Maverick; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His body has been donated to the U.B. Anatomical Gift Program. Donations in his memory may be made to Buffalo Hospice, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
