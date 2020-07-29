SCHMIDT - John W.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 26, 2020, at age 53. Beloved husband of 23 years to Paula (nee Piazza) Schmidt; devoted father and best buddy of PJ Schmidt; loving son of the late Laura (nee Zimmerman) and Edwin Schmidt; proud son-in-law of Kathie (nee Bonner) and Paul Piazza; dear brother of Joe (Athena) Schmidt, Julie (Ted) Richert, Bill (Deb) Schmidt, Laurie (Jim) Vertino, Bob (Sue) Schmidt and the late Edwin (Annette Pfentner) Schmidt; cherished brother-in-law of Anna (Heath) Wagner, Lisa (Dennis) DellaPenta and Andrea (Shawn) O'Brien; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (same location as Lombardo Funeral Home), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Friday (July 31, 2020) from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be offered on Saturday (August 1, 2020) at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, at 9 AM. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. John was a technology teacher at JFK High School, a First Lieutenant in the New York Guard and Commander of the 65th Detachment located in the Masten Avenue Armory. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com