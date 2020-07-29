1/1
John W. SCHMIDT
SCHMIDT - John W.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 26, 2020, at age 53. Beloved husband of 23 years to Paula (nee Piazza) Schmidt; devoted father and best buddy of PJ Schmidt; loving son of the late Laura (nee Zimmerman) and Edwin Schmidt; proud son-in-law of Kathie (nee Bonner) and Paul Piazza; dear brother of Joe (Athena) Schmidt, Julie (Ted) Richert, Bill (Deb) Schmidt, Laurie (Jim) Vertino, Bob (Sue) Schmidt and the late Edwin (Annette Pfentner) Schmidt; cherished brother-in-law of Anna (Heath) Wagner, Lisa (Dennis) DellaPenta and Andrea (Shawn) O'Brien; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (same location as Lombardo Funeral Home), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Friday (July 31, 2020) from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be offered on Saturday (August 1, 2020) at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, at 9 AM. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. John was a technology teacher at JFK High School, a First Lieutenant in the New York Guard and Commander of the 65th Detachment located in the Masten Avenue Armory. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
