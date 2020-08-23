John YOUSEY

YOUSEY - John

Of Clarence Center, NY, August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 69 years to Merne (Larkin) Yousey; loving father of David (Heather) Yousey and Peggy (Dennis) O'Neill; proud "Buddy" of four grandchildren and "Big Buddy" of five great-grandchildren; brother of the late Floyd, Edward, Norman and Joseph Yousey. We will be gathering at a later date to celebrate his life when it is safe to do so. Memorial gifts may be made in John's honor to the Clarence Church of Christ, 5375 Old Goodrich Road, Clarence, NY 14031.







