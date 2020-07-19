1/1
Johnnie Mae (Clinkscales) THOMAS-MILLER
THOMAS-MILLER - Johnnie Mae (nee Clinkscales)
July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Miller; dearest mother of Ricky (Lester), Theodore (Denise), Michael, Johnny, Linda, Donna (Joseph), Alonzo (Janice), Anita (Rod), Maurice (Chaunci), and the late Kenny; sister of Shirley (Fletcher), Elizabeth, Diane, Sam and Michael; also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The family will be present Monday from 11 AM to 1 PM to receive friends at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry St.). Funeral Services will be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
